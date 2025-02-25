Tamil Nadu government invites applications for vacancies at Tribal Research Centre

CHENNAI: The state government has invited applications to fill three positions at the Tribal Research Centre (TRC), which functions under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

The vacancies include Director, Assistant Professor in Medical Anthropology, and Assistant Professor in Sociology. Interested candidates can find more details regarding the recruitment notification, application forms and eligibility criteria on the official portal: https://tntrc.org.in/.

The Tribal Research Centre (TRC) plays a crucial role in researching, preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the 37 tribal groups residing in Tamil Nadu.

Established in 1983 under Tamil University and later brought under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in 1989, the TRC has been instrumental in documenting tribal life, traditions, and challenges. It has produced extensive reports that have shaped government policies such as the Tribal Sub-Plan. The centre conducts vital studies on health, education, and socio-economic development, ensuring that the voices of tribal communities are heard and their issues addressed, said a release.