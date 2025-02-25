The New Indian Express reporter receives ‘Enviro Warrior’ award from HC judge

CHENNAI: Principal Correspondent of The New Indian Express Thinakaran Rajamani has been honoured with the ‘ENVIRO WARRIOR 2025’ award for exposing the dumping of Kerala’s waste in Tirunelveli villages.

The award was presented during the book launch event of ‘Comprehensive Commentary on Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Laws - A Practitioner’s and Academician’s Guide’ at the Bar Council Auditorium in Chennai on Monday.

On behalf of Thinakaran, advocate Siddharth Vishnu received the award from Justice M Sundar of the Madras High Court.

The book was authored by Dr P Jyothimani, former justice of Madras High Court and former judicial member of National Green Tribunal (NGT), and co-authored by advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi. Justices M Sundar, M S Ramesh, and Anitha Sumanth addressed the event.

It may be noted that based on TNIE’s report on Kerala’s biomedical waste dumping in Tirunelveli, the Southern Bench of NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered Kerala to take back the waste.