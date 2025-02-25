Three arrested for assaulting migrant worker, damaging vehicle in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: The district police on Sunday night arrested three people who allegedly attacked a 29-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh under the influence of alcohol at Palladam.

The suspects were identified as A Madhanraj (23), M Marithangam (24), M Gunasekar (19) of Thoothukudi, and S Balamurugan, (24) of Pudukkottai.

On Sunday evening, the gang was consuming liquor at a TASMAC outlet, located opposite the Palladam bus stand and got into a scuffle with some migrant labourers who were also consuming liquor.

After leaving the shop, they engaged in a scuffle. Balamurugan suffered injuries on his head as well as left ear, and was admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital.

After this incident, the other three started to randomly assault people present nearby using wooden log, stone etc.

A Pappu Kumar, (29), of Thevariya in Uttar Pradesh, who is working in a poultry farm, sustained head injury. His bike was also damaged by the accused. He was later admitted at a private hospital in Palladam. Kumar had come to buy dinner at that place, police added.

The accused chased several people, and smashed the rear window glass of a TNSTC bus.

Based on the complaint from Kumar, Palladam police arrested Madhanraj, Marithangam and Gunasekar. Balamurugan is being treated at the hospital,” police added.

The district police stated misinformation was spread by few media platforms that the incident was committed by the migrant labourers, which is baseless and false.