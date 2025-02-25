TN losing at power play as discom ranks 48th among 52

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), the state’s distribution company (discom), continued to remain in the bottom in the 13th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking released recently by the Ministry of Power for the year 2023-24. With an integrated score of 11.9 (out of 100) and a rating of C-, the corporation ranked 48th among 52 discoms.

TNPDCL’s aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses, which refer to the loss due technical issues such as transmission and commercial reasons such as illicit usage (measured as a percentage of difference between energy supplied and energy billed), increased noticeably from 10.31% in the previous year to 12.92% in 2023-2024.

According to the 188-page MOP report, the state’s discom saw decline in collection efficiency from 98.75% to 96.67% and billing efficiency from 90.83% to 90.08%, all indicating reduced revenue for the TNPDCL.

Despite worsening trend in these key parameters, TNPDCL managed to improve its ranking compared to other discoms by one position from 49 in the previous year to 48 in 2023-24.

R Muralikrishnan, former all India president of the Bharathiya Electricity Employees Federation, blamed TNPDCL for the decline in billing and collection efficiency. He criticised the utility for closing down around 30% of direct collection centres and reducing manpower across the state, which according to him, could have led to an automatic drop in these parameters.

“The power utility is purchasing wind and solar power from private companies. These firms generate electricity and send to TNPDCL’s substations through transmission lines. They have installed meters on their own premises to measure power generated and supplied and they receive payments accordingly.