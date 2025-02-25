Tribal women appeal to government for sewing machines in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: Women living in tribal villages under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, who have been trained in tailoring by an NGO, have appealed to the state government to provide them sewing machines. Tree People Charitable Trust selected ten women living in Periya Gundri village and taught tailoring for six months.

After completion of the course, the beneficiaries were given certificates. The tribal women now look up to the government to become self-reliant and earn their own living.

There are 17 tribal settlements in Gundri hills. About 2,000 families live in these villages.

Speaking to TNIE, E Mariya, of Periya Gundri village, said, “I used to work under the MGNREGA scheme earlier. I have started earning my own living after attending the tailoring class. I get Rs 200 by sewing a blouse in the village. This gives me time to take care of my child and I can support my family too.”

S Nathiya, another villager, said, “I did not pursue higher education after completing class 12. This training has taught me self-employment. I hope this will help improve my family’s economic situation. We don’t have sewing machines of our own. The government should provide it to us.”

C Sathish, founder of Tree People Charitable Trust, said,