17-year-old boy rapes three-year-old girl, smashes her head with stone near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A three-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after a 17-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted her and smashed her head with a stone for trying to resist his attack near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Monday afternoon.

The accused has been arrested under the Pocso Act, and the child, who had stepped out of her anganwadi when the horrendous attack happened, is undergoing treatment for critical injuries at the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry.

According to sources, the suspect — a Class 8 dropout — on Monday afternoon visited the anganwadi centre attended by his relative’s children and the victim.

The suspect lured the child, who had stepped out of the centre during lunch to attend nature’s call, to an isolated area behind the child care centre and sexually assaulted her, said Mayiladuthurai superintendent of police G Stalin.

As the child attempted to resist the assault and raise an alarm, the suspect took a stone and smashed her face, causing grievous injuries to her head and eyes, the SP added.

Accused sent to observation home in Thanjavur

The anganwadi staff, who had noticed the child was missing, found her after hearing her cries after the suspect fled the spot. The child was first rushed to Sirkazhi General Hospital and as her condition remained critical, she was referred to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for advanced treatment.

The All Women Police Station in Sirkazhi registered a case under Sections 6 r/w 5(m), 5(r) and 9(i) of the Pocso Act for charges including aggravated penetrative sexual assault and attempt to murder.

Shortly thereafter, the youth was arrested, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Mayiladuthurai and remanded to custody. He was sent to a minor observation home in Thanjavur. Further investigation is under way.