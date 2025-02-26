Allocate sufficient funds in budget to replace dam shutters: Farmers to Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Farmers have urged the government to allocate sufficient funds in the upcoming 2025-26 budget for the repair or replacement of shutters in ageing reservoirs, including Mettur, Bhavanisagar and Poondi.

K V Elankeeran, president of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, told TNIE, “During the monsoon, shutters play a crucial role in preventing floods and other mishaps. In the recent years, ageing shutters in perennial reservoirs have been facing minor issues.

After one of the three shutters at Parambikulam dam was washed away a few years ago, the government formed a special team to identify old shutters for repair or replacement. However, no work has been carried out so far.

The government should maintain transparency and announce how many reservoirs have been inspected and what plans it has for repairs. Several shutters in major reservoirs were installed during the British rule and have weakened over time. The government must allocate sufficient funds for their replacement.”

R Subash, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, also stressed the need to renovate large lakes and tanks which serve as crucial irrigation sources for farmers.

Despite the Water Resources Department managing nearly 14,000 tanks across the state, funds for maintenance remain inadequate. Farmers said they have repeatedly raised the issue during grievance meetings in vain.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that after inspecting major reservoirs last year, the department recommended restructuring of over 15 dam shutters. However, as most reservoirs were full at the time, the work could not begin. “We are now planning maintenance work in a few reservoirs in Madurai and Chennai,” he said.