Amit Shah arrives in Kovai, BJP cadre protest after cops remove banners

COIMBATORE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Coimbatore on Tuesday night by a special flight from Bhopal. On Wednesday morning, he will inaugurate BJP’s district headquarters in the city and then proceed to Isha Isha Yoga Foundation to take part in the Maha Shivaratri celebrations to be held there.

BJP leaders L Murugan, K Annamalai, Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Pon Radhakrishnan received Shah at the airport.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai wondered if Chief Minister M K Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh have read the National Education Policy (NEP) document thoroughly.

Earlier in the day, BJP cadre staged a road roko in front of Peelamedu police station alleging police removed banners placed by them to welcome Shah and took them in garbage collection vehicles.

Further, they said DMK cadre were allowed to instal banners along Avinashi Road to welcome Chief Minister M K Stalin who travelled by road from Salem after attending a private event.

An hour before Shah’s arrival, Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived at the airport from Salem to fly to Chennai.

DMK cadre raised slogans against Hindi-imposition on the airport premises.