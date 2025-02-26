Farmers oppose TN government’s smart meter proposal, fear it may be extended to agricultural connections

COIMBATORE: Citing recent developments regarding the state government’s proposal to install smart meters for domestic and commercial connections, farmers said the government should not install any meters for free agricultural connections. They fear the government would first install meters and later charge them for power consumed.

Esan Murugasamy, founder of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathugappu Sangam, told TNIE, “The Tamil Nadu government is planning to install smart meters. We suspect the meters will be installed for free agriculture connections also, and later charge us. More than 20 lakh farmers are currently using agricultural connections for 5 HP to 7.5 HP motors, but most them use motors with more than 10 HP capacity. With ground water, which was 50 feet earlier, falling to around 500 -1000 feet, there is an additional demand for electricity. If smart meter is installed, it will not allow us to draw more electricity than the HP. More than 4 lakh farmers are waiting for more than 10 years for electricity connections,” he said.

He added “Also, the government provides only 18 hours of power supply to farmers whereas all associations have been fighting for 24-hour uninterrupted three-phase supply.”

When contacted, K Kuppurani, chief engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore said, “Installation of smart meters for domestic and commercial connections has been planned. We have not received any communication to install smart meter for agricultural connections.”