First step towards national service is voting, says chief election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

MADURAI: Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar said that first step towards national service is voting, during the press meet at circuit house on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar had conducted a review meeting with officials and while addressing the media persons said, "First step towards national service is voting. All citizens of India who have completed 18 years of age, should become electors, and should always vote. Election Commission of India will always stand with the voters. I had reviwed the electoral process of Madurai, they have done a good work."

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, District Collector MS Sangeetha, and other officials accompanied him.

Sources said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is likely to visit Meenakshi Amman temple and Ramanatha swamy temple in Rameswaram today.