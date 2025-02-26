Focus on non-institutional care leads to 50 per cent drop in inmates at Tiruchy child care institutions

TIRUCHY: The number of children housed in child care institutions (CCIs) across the district has declined over the past two years, dropping from over 1,000 to 451. Officials attribute the decline to a growing emphasis on non-institutional care, including sponsorships, foster care and aftercare programmes.

The reduction in institutionalisation has led to a decrease in the number of CCIs from more than 25 to 17. "We are prioritising alternatives to institutional care to ensure children grow up in a family-like environment," said P Rahul Gandhi, district child protection officer.

The children in need of care and protection (CNCP) are victims of various forms of exploitation, including child marriage, child labour and harassment.

Officials noted a steady rise in cases reported under the Juvenile Justice Act, particularly child marriage. In areas like Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Thottiyam, and Vaiyampatti, five to ten child marriage cases are being recorded each month, largely due to increased awareness and reporting, officials said.

One such case involved a girl rescued from a child marriage and placed in a shelter home for over a year. "Children are only sent back to their families after thorough counselling and ensuring their safety. Their consent is also a key factor," Gandhi said.

Efforts to rescue children engaged in begging have also intensified. P Muthumanikam, child protection officer (non-institutional care), recalled a young girl found on the streets. "She is now in Class 10 and has won medals in state-level kho-kho competitions," he said.

To strengthen non-institutional care, the government provides Rs 4,000 monthly sponsorships to vulnerable children, including orphans, children of prisoners, those with disabilities, HIV-affected, and children living with grandparents. Currently, 161 children receive this assistance, with over 1,000 applications under review.

However, foster care remains underutilised, with only five families in Tiruchy stepping forward. "Many are unaware of foster care programmes. Taking in a child is a meaningful way to make a difference," a foster parent told TNIE.