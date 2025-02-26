Health department uses village-level volunteers in leprosy screening campaign in Kovai

“Case identification requires both male and female workers to ensure that both genders can be examined. ASHA workers are particularly well at managing female population, but there has been a shortage of male staff. This issue was addressed at the Gram Sabha meeting held on January 26, where the need for male volunteers was explained. As a result, male volunteers from village levels have joined the initiative and are helping with the current survey. In some areas, family members of ASHA workers assist in checking the male population. This approach allows for effective leprosy management at the grassroots level, even in remote villages,” Sivakumari said.

As part of the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC), health department is conducting intensive door-to-door checks in two villages in Coimbatore - Periyapothu in the Anaimalai block and Somanur in Sulur block, which have been identified as hot spots. This survey began after several new cases were detected and will continue until the end of the month. Through this initiative, four additional new cases have already been identified in these areas. “After a new case is identified, we conduct a survey of 250 houses in the surrounding area, which covers approximately 1,300 people. We also implement Post-Exposure Prophylaxis for 12 houses nearby to help prevent or control the spread of infection. Currently, we have around 1,300 existing cases, all would be closely monitored.”