Health department’s test reveals high level of faecal coliform in Bhavani waters

COIMBATORE: A recent test conducted by water analysis department of health department in Coimbatore has revealed the presence of high level faecal coliform in the Bhavani river water, making it unsafe for drinking. Officials plan to discuss steps with Mettupalayam municipality to stop sewage from flowing into the river. Besides, thirteen dyeing units have so far been closed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for allegedly releasing effluent into the river between Mettupalayam and Sirumugai.

According to sources, three sumps have been built in the river at Palayur village and water is supplied to Jadaiyampalayam panchayat from them. Recently, residents of Jadaiyampalayam village panchayat who are distributed water from the river directly without any treatment, complained of stench. Subsequently water samples were tested by water analysis department in Coimbatore. The test revealed the presence of faecal coliform in the river water.

“The report states presence of high level os faecal coliform in the river which is due to mixing of sewage. Fecal coliform level in water should be below 100. But the river water has around 1,100, which can cause serious health issues,” said an official from the health department.

Based on the report, officers from stakeholders departments, including health, Mettupalayam municipality, local bodies, TNPCB and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, inspected the river between Mettupalayam and Sirumugai, and found release of waste into the river at many places.

After ordering closure of polluting dyeing units, officers said water would be supplied to Jadaiyampalayam from facilities that have treatment facilities. For a permanent solution, the plan to convene a meeting with Mettupalayam municipality to prevent sewage from flowing into the river. “If the river has water flow, sewage stagnation could be avoided. However, the shortage of water flow leads to sewage Hold stagnation,” sources said.

When contacted, Coimbatore district Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said he would initiate remedial actions after reviewing the test results with the officials concerned. Also, he assured to prevent sewage from mixing into the river with support of Mettupalayam municipality and other local bodies.