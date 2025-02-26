Madras HC declines interim relief to online gaming firms challenging regulations on real money games

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to pass any interim orders on the petitions filed by online gaming platforms challenging the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority’s newly introduced regulations on real money games.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar, however, directed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu governments to file their reply to the petitions in two weeks and accordingly, adjourned the matters.

The petitions included Play Games 24x7 Private Limited, Head Digital Works Private Limited, Junglee Games India Private Limited.

These companies have challenged the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Activity (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025. The main contentions are against Regulation 4 (i) which prohibits minors under 18 years from playing the games, 4 (iii) which provides for mandatory registration of know your client (KYC) with an Aadhaar number for opening an initial gaming account; 4 (viii) which provides for prohibiting playing the RMG during blank hours- from 12 am to 5 am.

Moreover, online gaming platforms have also challenged the regulations providing for compulsory pop-up caution alerts every thirty minutes after the first hour of play, setting daily, weekly, and monthly monetary limits for playing the games and the connected alert message; and a mandatory display of caution alert of ‘online game is addictive’.