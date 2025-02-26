Multi-level car parking facility to come up on KG Theatre Road

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) plans to convert the traffic island near KG theatre junction into a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Rs 9.5 crore to decongest Race Course Road and Government Arts College Road. Due to space crunch, rise in number of vehicles, mushrooming of new commercial establishments and encroachments, the two roads are witnessing heavy traffic congestion. To add fuel to the fire, vehicles including cars are parked on pedestrian pathways, while food stalls and makeshift stalls encroach on the road.

Taking a serious view of the problem, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with central zone officers inspected Race Course and the KG Theatre junction a few weeks ago and discussed the availability of parking spaces. Subsequently, the civic body decided to establish the MLCP.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We’ve planned to establish both MLCP and surface-level parking facility. The final model will be decided later. We’ve prepared a DPR for the parking facility. Either we shall send the DPR to the DMA for funds or shall proceed with the project through PPP mode. We’ve requested the collector for land near the Vinayagar Temple at Race Course for setting up a surface-level parking lot. If we get the land, the MLCP wouldn’t be necessary.”

On Tuesday, the civic body started removing debris and shifted plants from the traffic island to re-purpose the place. Work to remove encroachments near the traffic island has also started. A senior official from the engineering section of CCMC told TNIE, “All debris and plants will be removed from the traffic island and the place will be turned into temporary surface-level parking . We’ve prepared a DPR for about Rs 9.5 crore for setting up a rotary MLCP in which around 86 cars can be parked at a time. Apart from that, a surface-level parking facility will be provided for two-wheelers.”