Not Gujarat, but TN’s development model will be best if it eliminates corruption, communalism and dynasty: Prashant Kishor

CHENNAI: Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor, who is currently working with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on its political strategy, on Wednesday said that although the nation has been forced to believe over the past 10 to 15 years that Gujarat's development model is the best, it is actually Tamil Nadu's model of development that could serve as the country's example. He added that this would be possible if the state eliminates "CCD," which stands for "corruption, communalism, and dynasty."

Acknowledging Tamil Nadu's significant achievements in various developmental parameters, he alleged that, however, the level of political corruption in the State is “unprecedented” compared to any other State in the country. “There is no State I would rate worse than Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Addressing the first anniversary of actor Vijay’s TVK in Mahabalipuram near here, he further lauded the State for “holding the fort” against communalism “by and large”. However, he stressed the need to “double down” against communalism and ensure that it does not take root in the State. Arguing that around 20% of India’s religious minorities lived in fear and anxiety now, he said this was not what the founding fathers of the country wanted.

On the need for preventing dynasty politics, he drew a parallel with cricket and asked if the country would have seen players like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni if opportunities to play were provided only to sons of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

In the beginning of his speech, Kishor claimed that he was not here to strategise for TVK, because neither TVK nor Vijay needed his help and the party’s victory would only be because of the hard work of its functionaries and cadres.