Not Gujarat, but TN’s development model will be best if it eliminates corruption, communalism and dynasty: Prashant Kishor

CHENNAI: Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor, who is currently working with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on its political strategy, on Wednesday said that although the nation has been forced to believe over the past 10 to 15 years that Gujarat's development model is the best, it is actually Tamil Nadu's model of development that could serve as the country's example. He added that this would be possible if the state eliminates "CCD," which stands for "corruption, communalism, and dynasty."
Acknowledging Tamil Nadu's significant achievements in various developmental parameters, he alleged that, however, the level of political corruption in the State is “unprecedented” compared to any other State in the country. “There is no State I would rate worse than Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Addressing the first anniversary of actor Vijay’s TVK in Mahabalipuram near here, he further lauded the State for “holding the fort” against communalism “by and large”. However, he stressed the need to “double down” against communalism and ensure that it does not take root in the State. Arguing that around 20% of India’s religious minorities lived in fear and anxiety now, he said this was not what the founding fathers of the country wanted.
On the need for preventing dynasty politics, he drew a parallel with cricket and asked if the country would have seen players like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni if opportunities to play were provided only to sons of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.
In the beginning of his speech, Kishor claimed that he was not here to strategise for TVK, because neither TVK nor Vijay needed his help and the party’s victory would only be because of the hard work of its functionaries and cadres.
However, he later said that he had a personal battle to win as well since he wanted to snatch the tag of the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu away from MS Dhoni. “If I help TVK to win, will I not be the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu,” he asked the gathering.
He earlier said though he had announced retirement from what “the media” called as “political strategising”, he agreed to work with TVK because of the ideals he shared with Vijay. Moreover, he saw TVK not as a political party, but a movement of millions of people who want to change the political order in Tamil Nadu, a change rooted in “dignity, equality, and opportunity”.
He also assured that by next year he would learn Tamil and address the thanks giving meeting for the party’s victory in Tamil.
Refuses to sign
Earlier, prior to the commencement of the meeting, Kishor avoided signing a banner kept by the party to pledge to say “GetOut” to both the DMK and BJP, alleging that both were in tacit collusion, although neither of the parties were named in the banner. The video of him avoiding to sign despite nudging by party functionaries went viral on social media.