Parents allege teacher thrashed their son with stick in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The parents of a Class 8 boy alleged that a physical education teacher of a government-aided school thrashed their son with a stick inside the campus in Dindigul City on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to media persons, the student's father, a Siddha doctor in the city, said, "My son is a student of a government aided school located opposite to the Dindigul city corporation. Some arguments erupted between certain students of the school, which escalated further when the children were returning home on a government bus on Monday evening."

He added that the physical education teacher intervened in the issue the next morning. "He allegedly made derogatory remarks against the students' parents and thrashed my son with a long stick. When I went to the school to give my son his lunch, I saw injuries on his chest and back. Immediately, I took up the issue with the headmaster, but no action was taken. To ensure my son's safety, I withdrew him from the class and took him to Dindigul Medical College Hospital," said the father.

Besides, the parents also claimed that the teacher also hurled casteist slurs against their son.