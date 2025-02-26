Parents stop sending children after human waste found in Tirunelveli anganwadi

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that miscreants have repeatedly defecated on the steps of an anganwadi centre in Mela Kunnathur of Palayamkottai block, some parents refused to send their children to the centre on Tuesday. Miscreants also allegedly broke liquor bottles in front of the centre.

The panchayat sanitation workers removed the human waste found at the centre. Parents claimed that the miscreants' atrocities have persisted for months.

"About 10 children study here. Some weeks ago, miscreants defecated at the anganwadi centre, which was then closed for a few days. After drinking liquor, miscreants break bottles in front of the centre. Our repeated requests to officials have yielded no results," parents said.

After human waste was found again at the centre, eight of the 10 parents refused to send their wards, prompting officials to hold talks with them and approach the police.

Child Development Project Officer K Jennifer said a complaint has been lodged with the Suthamalli police regarding the incident. "I have spoken to the parents, requesting them to continue sending their children to the anganwadi. Based on their request, I have approached the Block Development Officer for CCTV surveillance and the construction of a compound wall at the centre," she added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Cheranmahadevi Sathiyaraj told TNIE that a police inquiry is underway to apprehend the culprit.