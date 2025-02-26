Precautions in place to prevent bird flu, says Erode collector

ERODE: Erode collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday said adequate precautions have been taken in the district in view of bird flu cases in Andhra Pradesh. He said 50 rapid response teams are ready and people need not have fears about the spread of the virus. There are 32.4 lakh hens in 65 egg farms, 27.5 lakh hens in 568 broiler farms, and 2.3 lakh hens in 56 country chicken farms in Erode.

In a statement, collector Sunkara said, “Hens and ducks have been affected by bird flu in West and East Godavari and Kurnool regions in AP. In view of this, appropriate precautionary measures are taken by the state animal husbandry department to prevent the spread in Erode district. Faecal samples and blood samples are being collected and tested from all poultry farms and duck farms. Officials are also conducting inspections daily at the Vellode Bird Sanctuary. A total of 50 rapid response teams are ready to carry out disease prevention activities,” he added.

He added that awareness is being created among poultry farm owners in this regard.