Rameswaram fishermen announce indefinite hunger strike over arrests by SL Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: Condemning the continuous arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen’s associations in Rameswaram announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 28. Notably, an indefinite strike by fishermen in Rameswaram entered the third day.

Following the recent arrest of 32 Rameswaram fishermen for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), fishermen’s associations launched an indefinite strike on Sunday, and over 700 boats remain anchored in fishing harbours across Rameswaram for the third consecutive day.

On Tuesday, fishermen’s associations held a meeting to discuss further protests, and announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 28. They further said that if the central government fails to address the demands of the fishermen, they will intensify the protests.

Fishermen’s association leaders said that for decades, the issue of fishing in intra-country waters prevails, and the union government must delegate with the Sri Lankan government to provide a permanent solution. Hundreds of fishermen have been arrested and hundreds of fishing vessels have been confiscated over the years, and immediate action should be taken to release all the fishermen.