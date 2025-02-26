Virudhunagar district gets Rs 3 cr for child, maternal health programmes from NITI Aayog

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar district was provided with an additional `3 crore under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) to boost child and maternal health, with focused action and community-driven solutions, NITI Aayog stated.

According to a post on X, NITI Aayog stated that the district has made remarkable progress in the health and nutrition category, has the primary healthcare infrastructure and ensured better access to essential services.

According to the sources, the district was selected in the transforming aspirational district category under the ADP, which was launched in 2018 to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 112 districts across the country.

The key indicators to determine the progress include health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill department. NITI Aayog has allocated Rs 19 crore so far to the district.

An additional Rs 3 crore was provided for good performance in health and nutrition, and ranking in the top three positions at the national level.

The public health department in the district launched a special maternal and child monitoring centre — Viru Care — where a team of nurses and doctors monitor the health of pregnant women, and children up to five years of age, through telephone consultations.

In case of any health concerns or deficiencies, immediate medical advice and treatment are provided. The district also recorded zero maternal deaths last year.

