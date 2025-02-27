Are there Tamil name boards at railway stations in UP, CM Stalin asks BJP workers

CHENNAI: In reply to the BJP cadre who asked if the Hindi letters on railway station name boards are blackened, how could the rail passengers from the northern states be able to identify the railway stations, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a second letter, addressed to DMK cadre, said,

“There are passengers from Tamil Nadu and other southern states going to Uttar Pradesh for ‘Kasi Tamil Sangamam’ and ‘Kumbh Mela’. Are there boards in the south Indian languages, including Tamil?

The BJP cadre should ask this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before asking us.”Stalin is penning a letter series under the title ‘We will forever oppose Hindi imposition’