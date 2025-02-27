Biomedical, plastic waste burnt on Nellai Medical College premises; three workers suspended

TIRUNELVELI: A large volume of biomedical, plastic, and paper waste generated by Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) was burnt on the hospital premises, prompting residents of MGR Nagar, Periyar Nagar, and Indra Nagar to file a complaint with the TvMCH dean and threaten to lay siege to the hospital, here on Wednesday.

The spot where the waste was burnt was close to the Regional Cancer Centre block of the hospital. The burnt waste included blood sample containers, saline bottles, cannulas, used gloves, expired tablets, and other plastic, food, and paper waste.

Residents and functionaries of Aathi Tamilar Katchi, who submitted a complaint to dean Dr Revathy Balan, said smoke from the burning waste was affecting people's health in nearby areas, causing breathing difficulties, asthma, and lung-related ailments. They urged the hospital administration to immediately put an end to the practice. The complainants warned that if no action was taken, they would stage a protest and lay siege to the hospital.

Meanwhile, private trucks were arranged to remove the burnt biomedical waste.