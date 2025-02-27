CCMC sets up green shades, buttermilk stalls to combat summer heat

COIMBATORE: With rising temperature, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun setting up temporary shelters at major traffic signals and arterial junctions across the city to provide relief to motorists and pedestrians from the scorching heat.

Following the success of last year’s initiative, CCMC has expanded the effort and has planned to install shades at more than 20 key locations ensuring that commuters waiting at traffic signals are protected from direct sunlight.

In addition, the civic body has also started setting up buttermilk stalls across the city to provide free buttermilk to the public. This initiative aims at helping people stay hydrated and cool.

A CCMC official stated that these measures are part of the corporation’s efforts to make summer more bearable for residents.

The official added, “Last year’s temporary shelters were highly appreciated, and we received positive feedback from the public. Hence, this year we are ensuring wider coverage so that more people benefit from it.”

Residents expressed relief at having waiting areas and access to free buttermilk during peak summer hours. With temperature expected to soar in the coming months, these proactive steps by CCMC are expected to provide much-needed respite to the people of Coimbatore.