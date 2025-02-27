Class 9 student dies in school toilet, family alleges foul play

NAMAKKAL: A class 9 student of the government higher secondary school located on Sivanandha Road near Rasipuram died due to breathing difficulties inside the school toilet on Wednesday.

Police said, P Kavinraj (14) of LIC Colony near Rasipuram arrived in the school as usual on Wedneday morning. During the interval he went to the rest room. There he allegedly developed breathing difficulty and fainted. Students who noticed this informed the teachers who rushed him to a nearby Primary health centre for treatment. However doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The school then informed Kavinraj’s parents about his death.

Shocked by the death, Kaviraj’s father Prakash along with dozens of family members gathered at the school seeking an explanation. They alleged foul play into Kaviraj’s death and staged a road roko.

DSP Vijayakumar and Rasipuram inspector S Sugavanam held talks with the family and the family gave up on the protest. The body was sent to Namakkal Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The family staged a protest outside the hospital alleging Kaviraj’s parents were not allowed to look at the body. Police pacified them.

A police officer said, “A case has been registered. Only after post mortem examination, can we know if there was any foul play.”

Officials in the School education department said they will also conduct an inquiry into the death along with revenue department.