Committee formed to oversee Sterlite raw material removal within 80 days

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration has formed a management committee to monitor the removal of raw materials and machinery from the premises of the Sterlite plant within 80 days, said Collector K Elambahavath.

The management committee comprising Thoothukudi rural DSP and technical expert of Sterlite Copper will function under the revenue divisional officer.

The collector told TNIE the government has permitted Sterlite to remove the raw materials and machinery after the Sterlite management’s request to shift the materials to its plant at Silvassa near Gujarat.

Anti-Sterlite activists Fatima Babu, Thermal Raja, M Krishnamoorthy, V Gunaselan and others were called for a discussion in this regard on Wednesday.

Fatima Babu told the media, “While we welcome the announcement, we anticipated an order to dismantle the entire plant,” she said.

Krishmanoorthy said the monitoring panel must include an expert referred by anti-Sterlite movements. Activist Thermal Raja said state government must check legality of the removal of machinery, which has evidentiary value as informed by former collector Dr K Senthil Raj to the Madras High Court.