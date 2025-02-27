Dindigul collector distributes personalised postcards to Class 12 students ahead of board exam

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Collector S Saravanan held a video conference with Class 12 students of his district and also distributed post cards with personalised messages to encourage them for their exams. Around 21,817 students in Dindigul will appear for public exams from March 3.

According to an official release, Collector Saravanan held an interactive video conference with the students preparing for Class 12 exams and asked the students to study with full confidence and dedication.

He also advised the students to take care of their health. Further, as summer is approaching, the collector advised the students to protect themselves and consume adequate water-rich foods, and to drink water.

The collector also suggested that students avoid studying late at night.

Special exercises and lessons should be held with the help of teachers for subjects requiring extra attention.

Nearly 150-200 post cards were distributed to headmasters of each school, after the meeting at the district collectorate.

Around 21,817 students from Government, Government Aided and Private schools will be writing public exams.