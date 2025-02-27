Early detection of Type 1 diabetes in children improving in Tiruchy due to school health screenings

TIRUCHY: The early detection of Type 1 diabetes in children is improving due to enhanced school health screenings and advancements in diagnostic techniques, say health authorities.

At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) over 95 of them have been registered for treatment, highlighting growing awareness and identification of the chronic condition that occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Hospital sources say patients range from as young as five years old to a 37-year-old who has managed the condition since childhood. With insulin being the only prescribed treatment, patients can now request a refill up to two weeks before their supply runs out.

The health department in Tiruchy district has been conducting regular screenings at schools in both urban and rural areas. Monthly urine tests at schools have played a key role in the early detection of diabetes, even though the exact number of cases remains uncertain.