Early detection of Type 1 diabetes in children improving in Tiruchy due to school health screenings

TIRUCHY: The early detection of Type 1 diabetes in children is improving due to enhanced school health screenings and advancements in diagnostic techniques, say health authorities.
At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) over 95 of them have been registered for treatment, highlighting growing awareness and identification of the chronic condition that occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
Hospital sources say patients range from as young as five years old to a 37-year-old who has managed the condition since childhood. With insulin being the only prescribed treatment, patients can now request a refill up to two weeks before their supply runs out.
The health department in Tiruchy district has been conducting regular screenings at schools in both urban and rural areas. Monthly urine tests at schools have played a key role in the early detection of diabetes, even though the exact number of cases remains uncertain.
"School health programmes are vital in identifying undiagnosed cases. Routine screenings help detect potential cases before severe symptoms develop," said a Health Department official.
Dr G Sathish Kumar, Professor in the Department of General Medicine, at the KAPV Government Medical College and the MGMGH, emphasised the importance of early diagnosis. "Early detection can prevent severe complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and hospitalisations. Parents should not ignore persistent symptoms like frequent urination and excessive thirst in children," he stated.
Beyond medical treatment, hospitals like MGMGH provide psychiatric support for parents.
"Many parents fear the diagnosis, but with proper care, children with Type 1 diabetes can live normal and healthy lives. Awareness in schools and communities ensures timely medical attention," Dr Sathish Kumar added.
"Managing a child's chronic illness is not just about medication; it requires emotional strength. Parents should seek counseling and join support groups to handle the challenges effectively," he further said.
To further support children with Type 1 diabetes, KAPV Government Medical College is organising a special medical camp on Thursday. Dean S Kumaravel announced that the initiative, held in collaboration with an NGO, will provide free insulin pens, insulators, glucometers and test strips to help children manage their condition effectively.