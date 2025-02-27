EKFL to invest Rs 5k crore in Tamil Nadu non-leather footwear units, create 50k jobs

CHENNAI: Evervan Kothari Footwear Limited (EKFL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government to set up non-leather footwear manufacturing units in Karur and Perambalur districts.

The project, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people, mainly benefiting the youth and women in the regions.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Wednesday at an event organised by the department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

EKFL, a subsidiary of the Phoenix Kothari Group, will establish these manufacturing facilities in the two districts.

Stalin, in a post on X, said, “Karur and Perambalur are set to thrive with more jobs, more growth, and a bigger leap for the state’s sustainable manufacturing revolution.”

The investment comes after the state unveiled its footwear policy.

Tamil Nadu contributes to 38% of the country’s footwear and leather products output, generating over 2 lakh jobs. 80-90% of the jobs generated in the non-leather footwear sector are taken up by women.

The state is also emerging as a hub for non-leather footwear manufacturing with Pou Chen Corporation and Feng Tey manufacturing shoes for major brands like Nike and Adidas, among others.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, chief secretary N Muruganandam, Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce department secretary V Arun Roy, Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau MD and CEO Dr Darez Ahmed and representatives from EKFL were present.