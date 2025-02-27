First for TN, Tiruchy corporation releases report on street dog count in city streets

TIRUCHY: The corporation council’s first session for this year was convened on Wednesday with the submission of a street dog survey report listing out details like the number of community dogs in a locality and their health condition. Tiruchy is the first corporation in the state to release such a detailed report providing also an action plan to control stray dog menace in the city, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan. According to the mayor, from January 1, 2023, to February 25, 2025, the corporation sterilised 20,821 stray dogs. The report pegs the total number of ‘free roaming dogs’ in city at 43,767.
After the presentation of the report, the mayor submitted the details of the civic body’s stray cattle seizure drive. According to officials, from November 2022 to date, the corporation collected a total of Rs 19.7 lakh in fines for releasing seized cattle. Similarly, during the same period, the civic body netted Rs 2.2 lakh through the auction of such cattle after their owners failed to pay the fine. Following this, councillors discussed various civic issues like those on road condition and potable water supply affecting some areas.
Ward 35 councillor S Suresh complained about the absence of streetlights at approach roads to the burial ground in Sangiliyandapuram. To this, officials replied that the lights were damaged by miscreants. Following this, the mayor directed them to instal CCTV cameras at the spot to identify such miscreants. Councillor M Dharmaraj said that no allocation was made for road blacktopping works in his ward. To this, the mayor said that it would have happened by mistake and assured that necessary allocation would be made for his ward.
Ward 65 councillor K Ambikapathi pitched for steps to ensure that the city does not face potable water supply issues during summer. To this, the mayor said that Tiruchy corporation is the lone local body in the state that supplies potable water every day, and affirmed that it is ready for summer. After the discussion, a total of 104 resolutions were tabled before the council, all of which were unanimously adopted.
Among were those on bringing down the stray cattle fine to Rs 2,500 from Rs 5,000, one on the reconstruction of the Central Bus Stand and on the establishment of a knowledge centre in Abhishekpuram and Ariyamangalam zones.