First for TN, Tiruchy corporation releases report on street dog count in city streets

Ward 35 councillor S Suresh complained about the absence of streetlights at approach roads to the burial ground in Sangiliyandapuram. To this, officials replied that the lights were damaged by miscreants. Following this, the mayor directed them to instal CCTV cameras at the spot to identify such miscreants. Councillor M Dharmaraj said that no allocation was made for road blacktopping works in his ward. To this, the mayor said that it would have happened by mistake and assured that necessary allocation would be made for his ward.

Ward 65 councillor K Ambikapathi pitched for steps to ensure that the city does not face potable water supply issues during summer. To this, the mayor said that Tiruchy corporation is the lone local body in the state that supplies potable water every day, and affirmed that it is ready for summer. After the discussion, a total of 104 resolutions were tabled before the council, all of which were unanimously adopted.

Among were those on bringing down the stray cattle fine to Rs 2,500 from Rs 5,000, one on the reconstruction of the Central Bus Stand and on the establishment of a knowledge centre in Abhishekpuram and Ariyamangalam zones.