Komberi residents urge authorities to construct 1.5km road connecting Kadathur

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Komberi village near Nallampalli have urged the district administration to lay road connecting Kadathur which is 1.5 kilmetres away.

They said the road would give them access to Bommidi and Pappireddipatti towns.

Komberi village is home to over 500 families who rely on agriculture and sell the produce in local markets. In the vicinity of the village lies many hills which are disconnected from each other due to the lack of road. Hence residents are urging the administration to pave a 1.5 km road between Komberi and Kalikarambu in Kadathur which would improve connectivity between other hill hamlets and give access to other areas.

Speaking to TNIE, S Marimuthu from Komberi said, “ We need a road to Kalikarambu village near Kadathur block. The 1.5 km land belongs to the forest department. So constructing a road is impossible without approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This road will improve connectivity to Dharmapuri , Nallampalli, Bommidi and Pappireddipatti blocks which will help us economically.”

Another resident, S Sugumaran said, “Right now we have to trek this 1.5 km stretch and then avail private transport to move our produce. During the construction of electric towers, mud roads were paved here. A tar road would greatly improve the situation. Without proper roads our access to healthcare, education, and improved infrastructures are limited.”

When contacted, officers in Nallampalli BDO office said efforts are being taken to build the road.