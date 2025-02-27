Macaques fall ill in Thirumurthy hills; blood sample sent for test

TIRUPPUR: Several bonnet macaques have fallen ill at the foothills of Thirumurthy hills in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the last three days.

Forest department staff collected blood sample from a monkey and sent it to TANUVAS, Chennai, for test. A five-member team has been deployed in the area to monitor the simians.

The foothills of Thirumurthy hills in Udumalaipet forest range is home to hundreds of 100 bonnet macaques. The place is a popular tourist destination in the district and the Thirumurthy dam and Panchalinga waterfalls are located nearby.

The monkeys thrive on fruits found within the forest and food provided by tourists. Even though the forest department has banned feeding monkeys, several tourists violate it. The Palar river, which carries water from the Panchalinga falls to the Thirumurthy dam, is the source of drinking water for the monkeys.

In the last three days, tribal people noticed that many monkeys were not active and looked weak. They passed on the information to the forest department.

Udumalaipet Forest Ranger A Manikandan said, “We inspected the area and found several monkeys were very tired. A monkey had nose bleed. Initially we suspected food poisoning as the cause. But none of the monkeys had any symptoms, including diarrhea. We suspect this could be a viral infection.