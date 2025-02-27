Macaques fall ill in Thirumurthy hills; blood sample sent for test

TIRUPPUR: Several bonnet macaques have fallen ill at the foothills of Thirumurthy hills in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the last three days.
Forest department staff collected blood sample from a monkey and sent it to TANUVAS, Chennai, for test. A five-member team has been deployed in the area to monitor the simians.
The foothills of Thirumurthy hills in Udumalaipet forest range is home to hundreds of 100 bonnet macaques. The place is a popular tourist destination in the district and the Thirumurthy dam and Panchalinga waterfalls are located nearby.
The monkeys thrive on fruits found within the forest and food provided by tourists. Even though the forest department has banned feeding monkeys, several tourists violate it. The Palar river, which carries water from the Panchalinga falls to the Thirumurthy dam, is the source of drinking water for the monkeys.
In the last three days, tribal people noticed that many monkeys were not active and looked weak. They passed on the information to the forest department.
Udumalaipet Forest Ranger A Manikandan said, “We inspected the area and found several monkeys were very tired. A monkey had nose bleed. Initially we suspected food poisoning as the cause. But none of the monkeys had any symptoms, including diarrhea. We suspect this could be a viral infection.
We collected blood sample and sent it for testing. Based on the result, we will provide treatment.” However, social activists voiced suspicion that monkeys may have died and urged the forest department to conduct a detailed investigation.
“Coconut farmers in the area have already complained that monkeys were posing threat to young and mature trees. We suspect they may have slow poisoned the monkeys,” a social activist said.
However, forest officials denied the charge. “Monkeys will die instantly if they are poisoned. Also, we did not receive reports of any monkey death in the area. We are currently providing antibiotics and nutritional tablets to the affected monkeys through fruits. Treatment will be provided after the test report. A five-member team is monitor the monkeys,” a senior forest official of ATR said.