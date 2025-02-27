Massive pan-India cryptocurrency fraud uncovered; Puducherry police arrest two, search for more suspects

PUDUCHERRY: The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) in Puducherry has uncovered a large-scale pan-India fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme that duped 11 investors in Puducherry of about Rs 3.4 crore and targeted many others in different states. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused lured victims with promises of high returns on investments but later prevented them from withdrawing their funds or receiving the cryptocurrency TCX, which was later found to be fake, according to a police release.

Following the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police (C&I) Narra Chaitanya and Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Bascarane, an investigation into a complaint revealed that the fraud was carried out through an elaborate scheme. This included a grand inauguration ceremony in 2022, featuring celebrities like Tamannah and Kajal Aggarwal as special guests at events in Mumbai and Coimbatore.

Within three months of the event, over 100 people had invested, contributing more than Rs 1.10 crore. To gain investors' trust, the fraudulent company gifted luxury cars to top investors. Additionally, the accused organised a lavish event on a cruise ship in Mumbai to attract more potential investors.

Investigations by Puducherry Cyber Police uncovered that the accused received funds directly into accounts registered under the name “Hify Circle.” They also developed a deceptive online dashboard displaying fake investment details and non-existent TCX coins, which could neither be exchanged nor utilised. The company and its website were eventually shut down, leaving investors defrauded.