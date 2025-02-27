Monitor e-filing of cases; upgrade to CCTNS 2.0 in three months: Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the e-filing system in the police department and criminal courts are not functioning optimally and that both parties are playing the blame game, leading to a huge pendency of charge sheets before courts, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed all principal district judges to constitute taluk-level and district level-committees to ensure proper functioning of the e-filing system.

The court further ordered the state police to complete the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) 2.0 within three months.

Justice K Murali Shankar gave the directions while disposing of a petition filed by one S Janardhanan, seeking to quash an FIR against him by the Dindigul police in a cheating case in March 2024. Though the police claimed that they already filed the final report in his case through e-filing, the petitioner was informed by the lower court staff that they did not receive any final report.

Noting that such occurrences have become common and there is widespread delay in taking final reports on file by the subordinate courts, the judge suggested the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) platform, introduced by the e-committee of the Supreme Court, in TN.