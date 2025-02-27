NTK chief Seeman refuses to attend CM’s all-party meeting; opposes delimitation

VELLORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has announced that he will not participate in the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing party members at a private gathering in Vellore on Wednesday, he stated his decision while voicing strong opposition to the proposed parliamentary constituency reorganisation.

Speaking at a party consultation meeting in Katpadi, Seeman questioned the impact of delimitation on development, arguing that meaningful electoral reforms were required instead of arbitrary changes.

He pointed out that NTK had secured 36 lakh votes in previous elections and asserted that, under a proportional system, the party should win at least four parliamentary seats.

He also suggested that the current structure of one parliamentary constituency for six assembly segments should be revised to one for every three, ensuring better representation.

Seeman dismissed PM Narendra Modi’s claims of national development, questioning whether significant progress had been achieved over the past decade.