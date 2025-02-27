Puducherry L-G orders immediate relocation of medical staff to Karaikal

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) K Kailashnathan has directed that doctors, nurses, and medical staff posted in Karaikal but working in Puducherry under “service placement” be immediately relocated to Karaikal.

This was a part of several directives issued during a consultation meeting to improve the functioning of the Karaikal Government General Hospital, held at Raj Nivas on Tuesday. Officials gave a detailed presentation via video conference on the hospital’s state of affairs, including condition of medical staff, services, equipment, and infrastructure.

Additionally, the L-G directed that postgraduate medical students admitted through CENTAC must sign an agreement to serve in government hospitals for one year after completing their studies before being considered for contractual positions.

Several other measures were also recommended to enhance the hospital’s efficiency. These included collaborating with JIPMER Hospital to improve medical services in Karaikal, implementing an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for medical equipment to ensure uninterrupted services, and expediting the tendering process for the intensive care unit, AYUSH Hospital, and outpatient department under the central government scheme.

He advised to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to upgrade hospital infrastructure, besides plugging leaks on the roof, repairing walls and toilets before the monsoon, to boost public confidence in healthcare quality.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the L-G D Manikandan, Health Secretary Jayantha Kumar Ray, former Health Secretary Muthamma, Director of Health, Dr Ravichandran, Medical Superintendent of Puducherry Government General Hospital, Dr Sevvel, and Medical Superintendent of General Hospital, Karaikal, Dr Kannagi, among others.