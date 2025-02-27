Security guard at Seeman's house arrested for attempted murder, pulls gun on police

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested Amalraj, an ex-serviceman working as a security guard at Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai, on charges of attempted murder. He was taken into custody after allegedly resisting a police team while in possession of a licensed firearm.
The incident unfolded after police pasted a summons on the gate of Seeman’s house, instructing him to appear before Valasaravakkam police for an enquiry related to an ongoing case. However, the summons was torn down by Seeman’s aide, Subakaran.
Upon receiving information about the torn summons, Neelankarai Inspector Praveen Rajesh and his team, including officers in plainclothes, arrived at the house to investigate. Police said Amalraj attempted to prevent their entry and remained uncooperative.
The officers overpowered Amalraj and tried to escort him to their vehicle, during which he allegedly attempted to reach for his licensed pistol. The police recovered the firearm and took him into custody. Subakaran was also arrested.
The summons was issued after Seeman failed to appear before Valasaravakkam police on Thursday. His lawyers informed the authorities that he was out of Chennai for a few days due to party-related events.
The enquiry is linked to a case filed against Seeman by a woman actor, who accused him of rape after allegedly promising to marry her. The Madras High Court recently refused to quash the FIR in this matter.
Addressing the media in Krishnagiri, Seeman accused the police of acting high-handedly despite him informing them that he would appear for the enquiry at a later date.
"The DMK government is using this baseless sexual abuse case against me because they are unable to challenge me politically," he alleged.