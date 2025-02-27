Security guard at Seeman's house arrested for attempted murder, pulls gun on police

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested Amalraj, an ex-serviceman working as a security guard at Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s residence in Neelankarai, on charges of attempted murder. He was taken into custody after allegedly resisting a police team while in possession of a licensed firearm.

The incident unfolded after police pasted a summons on the gate of Seeman’s house, instructing him to appear before Valasaravakkam police for an enquiry related to an ongoing case. However, the summons was torn down by Seeman’s aide, Subakaran.

Upon receiving information about the torn summons, Neelankarai Inspector Praveen Rajesh and his team, including officers in plainclothes, arrived at the house to investigate. Police said Amalraj attempted to prevent their entry and remained uncooperative.

The officers overpowered Amalraj and tried to escort him to their vehicle, during which he allegedly attempted to reach for his licensed pistol. The police recovered the firearm and took him into custody. Subakaran was also arrested.