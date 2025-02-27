Stalin must discuss with CMs of South India on delimitation: Thirumavalavan

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate discussions with CMs of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka on crucial regional issues, especially on the delimitation exercise.

He made this statement while addressing the media in Thiruvannamalai on Wednesday during his visit to Chengam for various events.

Highlighting the impending parliamentary constituency delimitation exercise, he cautioned that if the process is carried out based on population census, Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states could lose around 80 parliamentary seats. He emphasised the need for immediate consultations to address this concern.

He criticised the Union government's ‘push to implement’ the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu, stating that it goes against the vision of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who had affirmed that Hindi should not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states. He alleged that the BJP government, through the National Education Policy (NEP), was attempting to enforce Hindi as a mandatory third language, calling it part of the Hindutva agenda.

“The BJP's ultimate goal is 'One Nation, One Language.' Tamil Nadu will never accept the ‘RSS-backed’ three-language policy,” he declared. He further accused the Union government of putting financial pressure, stating that funds are being linked to the acceptance of NEP, which he termed a “coercive move”.