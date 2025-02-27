TN a land of spirituality, says Shah Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu is a land of spirituality that has produced great sages like Thirumoolar and Agathiyar, who contributed significantly to Sanatana Dharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while speaking at the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre on Wednesday. Likening the programme to Kumbh Mela, Shah said both events brought several thousands of devotees together.

Praising Isha Center’s role in promoting yoga and spirituality, Shah described Sadhguru as a divine force that grants wisdom, liberation, and enlightenment to those who seek it.

Besides Shah, Governor of Odisha Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar; TN MLAs S P Velumani and Dr MC Sudhakar,and TN BJP chief K Annamalai took part in the event. Shah arrived at the venue by a helicopter from Coimbatore airport. He was welcomed by Sadhguru.