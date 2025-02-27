Voting first step towards national service: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: The first step towards national service is voting, said Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar during a press meet at the Circuit House in Madurai on Wednesday.

Gyanesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials, and told media persons that all citizens of India who have completed 18 years of age should become electors and must always vote.

“The Election Commission of India will always stand with the voters. I have reviewed the electoral process of Madurai, and they have done good work,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, District Collector M S Sangeetha, Police Commissioner J Loganathan, Additional Collector Dr Monika Rana, Corporation Commissioner Chithra Vijayan, Superintendent of Police BK Arvind, and other officials participated in the meeting.

CEOs meeting on March 4, 5

In the presence of Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Gyanesh Kumar said that he had a good review of the electoral processes in Madurai. A detailed review meeting was held in Ramanathapuram, with many suggestions from the collectors and SPs of both districts.

“I have asked the Chief Electoral Officer to compile all the suggestions ahead of the meeting with all CEOs on March 4 and 5 in Delhi. Gyanesh Kumar later visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.