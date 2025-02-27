You take care of people, we will take care of you: CM Stalin to new doctors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over appointment orders to 2,642 assistant surgeons recruited recently through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

Pointing at the 1,000 pharmacies inaugurated under ‘ Mudhalvar Marunthagam’ scheme, Stalin said the government schemes will not be effective without the contribution of doctors and health care professionals.

“Your work is no ordinary work, it’s a life-saving service. You take care of the wellbeing of people, and the government is there to look after your welfare. I assure you I will do whatever is necessary for people like you who are in the service of saving lives of people,” the chief minister said. MBBS doctors recruited will be posted as medical officers at PHCs across the state.

A section of doctors who applied for these posts had moved Madras High Court arguing that the registration by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) was delayed which made them unable to submit the certificates to the MRB.