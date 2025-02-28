Can centre pass motion assuring retention of Tamil Nadu’s LS seats?

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said if the central government passes a resolution promising there won’t be any change in the number of Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu will not have any problem.

“As of now, of the 545 Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu represents 39 (7.2%). Our only demand is that if they are going to increase the number of seats for northern states, Tamil Nadu also wants its number of seats increased,” Udhayanidhi said, when asked about the assurance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies would not affect the southern States.

“Why will it not affect (southern states)? When the new Parliament house was opened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the number of seats for northern states would go up. In 2023, Amit Shah also made a remark on this. Since the Tamil Nadu chief minister has raised this issue now, they are changing their stand,” Udhayanidhi added.

Asked about the chief minister’s statement that many Indian native languages have been lost due to the dominance of Hindi, the deputy CM said, “I have been talking about this. We are not against any specific language but we are against the imposition of certain language in Tamil Nadu. Now, other states have also started talking about this issue.”