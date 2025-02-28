CM Stalin inaugurates 1,046 flats & houses built for government servants across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated 1,046 flats built by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) at a cost of Rs 776.51 crore, along with 464 houses constructed under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Rental Housing Scheme for Rs 116.55 crore in different places via video conference from the secretariat.

According to a release, TNHB aims to provide sustainable and eco-friendly housing for people across all sections of society. Since the DMK government came to power in May 2021, it has completed 2,649 houses under the TN Government Servants Rental Housing Scheme at a cost of Rs 657.09 crore, it said.

The newly-inaugurated flats include 240 flats in Shenoy Nagar, Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 131.27 crore, 120 flats in KK Nagar for Rs 51.29 crore, and 570 flats in Nerkundram for Rs 433.59 crore.

Additionally, 116 flats have been constructed in Rajakulipettai, Chengalpattu, for Rs 43.81 crore, while 464 flats have been built in Sengulam, Tiruchy, under the TN Government Servants Rental Housing Scheme at Rs 116.55 crore.