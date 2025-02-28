Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin presents Rs 2.52-crore cash incentives to 44 athletes

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday presented high-cash incentives to the tune of Rs 2.52 crore to 44 athletes who won medals in various national-level sports competitions.

The medals were won in the following events: The 23rd National Para Athletics Championship held in Chennai recently; the 22nd National Para Athletics Championship held in Goa; the National Boccia Championship (for athletes with cerebral palsy), including sub-junior, junior, and senior categories, held in Madhya Pradesh, and the National Para Table Tennis Championship.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy CM said this is the third high-cash incentive distribution event in the past one-and-a-half months.

“Last month, we awarded Rs 25 crore as high-cash incentives to 1,014 athletes, and last week, Rs 4.35 crore was presented to 148 athletes,” he added.