‘Hindi devoured many native tongues in north’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, in the latest of his letter series in party organ Murasoli, stated that Hindi has swallowed native languages spoken in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other northern states.

He listed that languages such as Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh and Mundari are now gasping for survival. He also said that UP and Bihar were never just Hindi heartlands.

“In Bihar, the native people are now attempting to revive Maithili, their language. Bhojpuri and Awadhi are also being revived. Indigenous languages of many northern states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan became extinct leading to the loss of their culture, literature,” he elaborated.