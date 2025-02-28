Hundreds of Olive Ridley sea turtles wash ashore dead in Mayiladuthurai too

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mass deaths of Olive Ridley sea turtles have been suspected on the coasts of Mayiladuthurai too close on the heels of similar cases on the beaches of Chennai and elsewhere recently.

The turtles have been nesting on the shores of coastal villages in Mayiladuthurai district since December. But TNIE learns from local sources hundreds of carcasses of the turtle washed on the shores in the past two months though the forest department said the number of deaths is less than 50.

P Anguthan, 54, of Koozhaiyar in Kollidam block, said, "We saw several hundreds of carcasses on the shores in Thirumullaivasal, Thoduvai, Kottaimedu, Madavamedu and Pazhaiyar."

The forest department, however, denied the claims and said the number of dead turtles since December has been only 44. "Today (Thursday), we buried eight carcasses after autopsy. We hold daily patrols to watch out for turtle nests and carcasses."

The sources in forest department attribute the cause of deaths to the illegal fishing practices followed in the district, such as proximal trawling (fishing within five nautical miles from shore), high-speed trawling and purse seine fishing nets which continue to be used despite ban.

Responding to TNIE, the joint director of fisheries and fishermen welfare department said, "Our department is taking action against the illegal fishing practices regularly."

In Sirkazhi Range, which corresponds to Mayiladuthurai district, 36,514 Olive Ridley turtle eggs have been collected in 320 batches so far this season. They are kept at three permanent hatcheries and two temporary hatcheries.

The department has also begun releasing the hatchlings in the past two weeks.