Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Two accused booked in one more death

KALLAKURICHI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy last year has now gone up from 68 to 69, after a recent police investigation established that the death of a 70-year-old man from Cuddalore in June 2024 was due to methanol poisoning.

In connection with the development, the police on Thursday again charged and remanded Kannukutti alias Govindaraj and Damodharan — the two main accused in the 2024 hooch tragedy case. Subsequently, the two were presented in the district court and the judge ordered their remand for further investigation till March 4.

According to the police, the victim — G Thangarasu (70) from Cuddalore -- after visiting his daughter in Chinnaselam in June last year, on his way back home allegedly consumed methanol-laced liquor sold by Kannukutti.

Thangarasu was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the main signal in Kallakurichi. The body was later claimed by his family members. The victim’s blood sample was sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing, the results of which, in December last year, confirmed that the death was due to methanol poisoning.

In a related development, two other accused in the same case — Vijay and Paramasivam, who were granted bail by the Madras High Court — are likely to face arrest again. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the widespread sale of illegal liquor in the region.