‘No question of imposing Hindi under NEP’: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

KARAIKAL: Mentioning the National Education Policy 2020 having redefined “our education landscape”, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday dismissed claims of the three-language policy under the NEP imposing Hindi, saying that there’s no place for it.

Addressing the gathering at NIT-Puducherry after inaugurating a staff residential quarters and the Coastal, Offshore, Riverine, and Estuary (CORE) Research Laboratory of the Department of Civil Engineering on campus, Majumdar said, “Education and technology are the driving forces of development.

As we step into an era of rapid digital transformation, our education system must evolve to meet the demands of the future. The NEP 2020 has redefined our education landscape by promoting holistic and multidisciplinary learning.”

Later at an interaction with media persons, the Union minister on the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the three-language policy under the NEP remarked, “The main opposition is from Tamil Nadu.” Tamils can choose any language as part of the three-language formula. There is no place for Hindi Imposition, he added.