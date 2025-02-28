Parandur airport may get in-principle nod next week

CHENNAI: Chennai’s long-awaited second airport at Parandur is poised to receive an ‘in-principle approval’ from the Union government following high-level discussions in New Delhi next week, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has confirmed.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the UDAN Yatri Café at Chennai International Airport on Thursday, Naidu said that site clearance for the project had already been granted. “We have completed thorough consultations for the second stage, which is the ‘in-principle approval’. A special meeting will be held in Delhi within a week, after which we will proceed with the approval,” he said.

However, the minister distanced the centre from the ongoing protests against land acquisition in Parandur. He said that any issues related to the land lie with the state government. “Wherever land they show us, we do the feasibility study,” he said.

The minister also cleared the air on the speculation regarding privatisation of the Chennai International Airport, saying that “before the general elections, a proposal was submitted for privatisation of 11 airports. The decision now rests with the Cabinet”.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the city’s aviation infrastructure, Naidu said, “We are keeping Chennai airport as a top priority. Any issues that arise will be addressed in real time.”

On the broader topic of privatisation, the minister explained that the aviation ministry is working on a balanced model. “We are only leasing airport operations, while the land remains with the central government. The objective is to improve services and bring in investment, which ultimately benefit passengers,” he said.