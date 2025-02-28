SC refuses to interfere with Madras HC order quashing TN pollution board's notices against Isha Foundation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order quashing notices of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation over construction of buildings in the foothills of Velliangiri mountains without prior environmental clearance.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said there shall be no coercive action against Isha Foundation's Yoga and Meditation Centre constructed in Velliangiri hills of Coimbatore.

It said the Yoga and Meditation Centre will comply with all environmental norms and directions of the pollution control board.